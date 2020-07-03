Walmart transforming 160 parking lots across the country into drive-in movie theaters

Beginning in August, Walmart will transform 160 of its parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters as part of a partnership with Tribeca Enterprises.

Walmart announced it’s drive-in tour in a release Wednesday, stating that it would organize 320 screenings in Walmart parking lots across the country.

“Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!’” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in the release. “Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country. We know Walmart plays a role in our communities that extends far beyond getting them necessary supplies, and we see that now more than ever.”

Walmart will allow attendees to order snacks online and pick them up curbside ahead of the movie. Walmart will also deliver concessions directly to customers’ vehicles.

The screenings will include special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities.

Walmart has not yet announced screening locations, dates or movie titles but said it will provide updates on a new website built for the drive-in tour.

The drive-in tour is slated to run through October.