Reporter’s notebook: All eyes on weather ahead of historic SpaceX launch

The SpaceX Demo-2 Launch will be the first time NASA astronauts launch from American soil into orbit since the shuttle program retired in 2011.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket and launch from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday at 3:33 p.m. Central time.

NASA officials are closely watching weather conditions. In the latest briefing on Tuesday, NASA officials said Wednesday’s mission had a 60% chance of favorable conditions.

Updates

All times are Central

8 a.m.

NASA astronauts, Demo-2 Joint Operations Commander Bob Behnken and Demo-2 Spacecraft Commander Doug Hurley, will get up for a full day leading up to the mission.

“They’ll go through a series of medical checks. After that they’ll get their breakfast,” said Norm Knight, NASA JSC flight control deputy director.

According to NASA officials, breakfast will be whatever the astronauts want.

“[Then they will] get prepped, go into the weather briefing in the afternoon, and then ... jump into suit-up,” Knight said.

The objective of the mission will be to test the SpaceX Crew Dragon, including its state-of-the-art touch screen displays and SpaceX suits that connect to the capsule. This would be the first SpaceX launch with humans on board.

7 a.m.

At Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, a popular place to watch launches at Cape Canaveral, rain poured in the early morning hours. Thunder and lightning lit up the sky. With drier conditions later in the hour, people started coming to the beach to set up a spot to watch the 3:33 p.m. Central time launch.

"We've been watching the weather for a month," Ron Alderman, an Orlando resident, said. "We came here early to get a spot."

Cloudy but dry for right now here at Cocoa Beach Pier @KPRC2 Demo-2 is today. NASA and SpaceX will closely watch weather conditions. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/7HV2HbdP8R — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) May 27, 2020

“We want the mission to be successful,” Debra Alderma, Ron Alderman’s wife said. The Aldermans used to live in Texas.

“We watched all the shuttle missions,” Ron Alderman said. “This is on the level of John Glenn’s launch, [Alan] Shepard’s launch ... It’s right up there.”