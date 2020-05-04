Woman charged after police say she licked hands, touched things in grocery store

SUMTER, S.C. – A South Carolina woman has been charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering after authorities say she licked her hands and then touched things in a grocery store.

She has also been ordered to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Shenir Gibson Holliday, 38, of Sumter, was also issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order, according to a news release on the Sumter Police Department’s Facebook page.

Holliday was arrested Saturday by Sumter police officers after they responded to a suspicious person call at an IGA grocery store.

Police say video from inside the store shows a woman licking her hands and coughing before pulling on freezer doors and touching food items. The woman did the same thing another part of the store, police say.

Holliday is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. A $100,000 bond has been set for her. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said Holliday is also charged in a similar incident at another location.