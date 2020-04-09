77ºF

Couple dies from coronavirus 6 minutes apart while holding hands

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

A couple married for 50 years died from the coronavirus just minutes apart while holding hands in a Mississippi hospital.
A couple married for 50 years both died from coronavirus, 6 minutes apart from one another, while holding hands.

The Mississippi couple contracted coronavirus on a recent cruise trip, Sun Herald reports.

Once returning home, Jerry Williamson and his wife, Frances, quickly succumbed to the virus, their pastor Rick Clark said during a streaming funeral service.

According to TODAY, Frances was put on a ventilator first, before her husband grew sick.

The Williamsons, both 72-years-old, died on April 1 while holding hands at a hospital in Mississippi.

“They lived their life together and they entered into the next life together,” Clark said.

