Couple dies from coronavirus 6 minutes apart while holding hands
A couple married for 50 years both died from coronavirus, 6 minutes apart from one another, while holding hands.
The Mississippi couple contracted coronavirus on a recent cruise trip, Sun Herald reports.
Once returning home, Jerry Williamson and his wife, Frances, quickly succumbed to the virus, their pastor Rick Clark said during a streaming funeral service.
According to TODAY, Frances was put on a ventilator first, before her husband grew sick.
The Williamsons, both 72-years-old, died on April 1 while holding hands at a hospital in Mississippi.
“They lived their life together and they entered into the next life together,” Clark said.
