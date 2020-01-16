Dodgers fan considering lawsuit against the Astros

A fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers wants to file a lawsuit against the Astros for stealing signs.

A Major League Baseball investigation found the team illegally created a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams’ pitching signs during the 2017 season when the Astros beat the Dodgers to win the World Series.

KTLA reports upset Dodgers fan Jose “Bluebeard” Lara is looking into a class-action suit.

“Trying to get everyone together and to ensure that, you know, everything is fair to us fans because this game, you know, it’s America’s pastime and we need to be able to ensure that we go to game that’s fair,” Lara said.