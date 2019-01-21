Mustang plows into La Michoacana building in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - The driver of a Ford Mustang only walked out with minor injuries after his vehicle plowed into a building Monday in southwest Houston.

The accident was reported around 3 p.m. at La Michoacana at 11340 Fondren Road.

Witnesses said the blue Mustang was speeding through the parking lot, missed a turn and crashed into a metal pole and through the restaurant's stockroom.

The restaurant was left with a large hole in the wall.

Officials said no one in the restaurant was injured, but the driver complained of arm and chest pain. He was seen walking around the parking lot before being taken to the hospital.

The cost of the damage is unknown.

