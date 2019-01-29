Muslim Katy family believes home was sprayed with bullets due to religion

A Muslim Katy family believes their house was sprayed with bullets by unknown assailants, twice, because of their religion.

"This is the second time they shot in my house," the patriarch of the family said.

The most recent incident happened about 10 p.m. Sunday at the home in the Oaks of Green Trails subdivision.

Someone sprayed the rear of the house with bullets, many of which entered the house.

Nobody was hurt.

The family has four children, two of which were home at the time.

On Christmas Day, a similar incident occurred at the front of the house. Surveillance video from that day shows a couple stopping at an intersection near the home; puffs of glass, smoke and debris can also be seen as the shots are fired.

Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Monday that it is too early to tell if this is a "hate crime," but that his investigators take the incidents seriously and are looking into the shootings, which come two weeks after a nearby mosque was sprayed with bullets.

