DEER PARK, Texas - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Deer Park, police said.

The crash between the motorcycle and pickup truck was reported just after 7 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Georgia Street and Railroad Avenue.

The motorcyclist, Francisco Rodriguez, 52, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

Deer Park police are working to determine if charges will be filed.

