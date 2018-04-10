Mother shot after gunman opens fire into southwest Houston apartment

HOUSTON - Police are looking for the gunman who injured a sleeping mother Tuesday when he shot into the window of a southwest Houston apartment.

According to police the woman and her husband were sleeping inside a home at the Gulfton Apartments in the 7600 block of Gulfton, with four to fice children in the room, when a gunman walked up to the window and fired several shots, hitting the woman in the leg.

The woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to survive.

The children, who were sleeping under the window, were not injured. The woman’s husband was also uninjured.

It is unclear why the family’s home was targeted.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Police are looking through surveillance video for possible suspects.



