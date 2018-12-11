Mother sentenced to 28 years in prison after being convicted of abusing stepson

Tami Bleimeyer in court after being accused of abusing and locking stepson in a closet on Nov. 27, 2018.

HOUSTON - A woman who abused and starved her 5-year-old son nearly to death was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Tammi Bleimeyer, 38, was found guilty of injuring and endangering a child on Thursday, according to court documents.

The jury delivered her sentence Monday night.

Jordan Bleimeyer was found in a small closet under the stairs, emaciated and hurt, by investigators in 2014, authorities said.

He was taken into Child Protective Services custody, where he remained for six to eight months after he was found. He was released to a great aunt.

Monday morning a jury made up of nine women and three men heard from witnesses, which including the woman who adopted three of Bleimeyer’s biological children after Child Protective Services placed them in her home in 2014.

Kim Griffith said they’ve had to reteach the children because when they first arrived they had behavioral issues like lying and manipulation.

Matt Horak, Bleimeyer’s attorney, asked if Griffith thought the behavioral issues were because the kids left their home. She said she believes they learned the behavior from their biological mother.

The prosecutor also brought in two witnesses from Child Protective Services who detailed their time working with Bleimeyer.

Last week, the boy’s stepbrother and stepsister testified at Bleimeyer’s trial and described their mother at the leader of the family and “in control.”

Jordan’s brother, Cody Frank, 21, said his stepfather Bradley Bleimeyer was physically abusive and that he could sometimes hear the sounds of someone being shocked by a Taser and Jordan screaming for Bradley Bleimeyer to stop.

Bradley Bleimeyer was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jordan’s sister, Allison Frank echoed many of the same scenarios described by Frank, saying no one was allowed talk to Jordan or give him food.

Allison also described Tammi as “manipulating” and “often playing the victim” in order to get her way.

Jordan is now in the custody of his biological mother.

