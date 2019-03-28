Mother never used brakes in crash that left her, child dead, deputies say

A mother and child are dead and her other child in critical condition after she slammed into a tree in east Harris County.

CHANNELWOOD, Texas - A mother and child are dead and her other child in critical condition after she slammed into a tree in east Harris County.

Deputies said the accident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday near Alderson Street and Nancy Rose Street near the Channelwood area.

According to authorities, the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra and was speeding down Alderson Street when she swerved out of the lane and crashed into a large tree, without touching the brakes.

Both the mother and her 8-year-old son were killed in the crash, deputies said. Her 13-year-old child, who was in the backseat at the time of the accident, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, deputies said.

Authorities said no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened.

Deputies are working to determine what caused the crash. There is no word on if intoxication was a factor.

