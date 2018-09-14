More than 80 Beto O'Rourke political signs appear in homeowners' yard after previous signs stolen

HOUSTON - New surveillance video shows political signs multiplying at a home in the Glendower Court neighborhood.

"I woke up this morning and found the wallpaper of Beto signs on my wall," said the homeowner.

He said a couple of artists notified him Thursday.

After dark, the homeowner said they went to work.

"Said, 'could we make a statement about what happened and the fact that you had two political signs destroyed?' and I said sure," the homeowner said.

The homeowner said the broadcast of video from his surveillance camera of a blonde woman wearing pink. In the image, you could see her walk over, pick up the sign in his front yard and then drive off.

Another video showed a man pick up a sign and take it. That sign was later found hidden behind the shrubs.

Both times the signs involved were for Democratic Senate Candidate Beto O’Rourke.

"I was a bit surprised. I knew that they were going to make a statement and protest about what happened. I wasn't expecting the wallpaper of signs," he said.

In all, more than 80 signs arranged like a checkerboard appeared on the fence. The homeowner said this is a big reminder, not just for a single political candidate, but for a simple principle.

"The lesson is I think we all need to tone it down, I think we need to be tolerant of each other's political parties. And particularly not destroy political signs," he said.

