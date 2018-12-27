More than 25,000 Houston-area customers without power

HOUSTON - More than 25,000 customers were without power Thursday morning as a line of strong storms moved through the Houston area.

CenterPoint Energy reported on its website that 25,891 customers had lost electric service as of 4 a.m.

A bulk of the outages were reported in Humble, southern Houston, western Harris County and Tomball.

Go to CenterPointEnergy.com to view a map of outages.

A tornado watch was issued for the Houston region until 11 a.m.



