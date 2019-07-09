More bones found near Channelview park where human remains were discovered

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - More bones have been discovered near a Channelview park where human remains were found over the weekend.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said members of Texas EquuSearch on Tuesday were combing an area adjacent to Michael Moncrief Park when they happened upon bones. Investigators are working to determine if the bones are human.

A passerby found human bones Sunday near the corner of Bear Bayou and Park Drive, investigators said. Those bones were described as small and weathered.

The medical examiner will work to identify the remains.

