El Real jumps into El Tiempo Sessions selfie controversy

HOUSTON - While Tex Mex restaurant El Tiempo Cantina is still recovering from a flood of criticism, following a visit from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, another restaurant has jumped into the fray.

The controversy sparked when the co-owner of El Tiempo Dominic Laurenzo took a selfie with Sessions and the social media storm started brewing. Some people were outraged, while others showed strong support for the posting of the photo on social media.

Then, El Real Tex-Mex Cafe put out its own response to the uproar on its marquee. The sign read: "BRUNCH SESSIONS AT EL REAL ARE ALWAYS CAGE FREE AND FULL OF RAINBOWS."

The backlash from El Tiempo's selfie drew a protest Monday. People drove in from as far as San Antonio vowing to shut down the restaurant.

More than a dozen demonstrators gathered across the street from the popular Mexican restaurant, yelling “No justice! No peace! ... No tacos for racists!” among other chants.

El Tiempo Cantina then took down the post and its owner wrote a post attempting to separate the restaurant and photo from Sessions' politics.

