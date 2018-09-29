'Moment of weakness': Former Klein Oak HS coach accused of having sexual relationship with student

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A warrant was issued for the arrest of a 28-year-old former wrestling coach at Klein Oak High School after authorities said he had sex with a student multiple times in his classroom.

Matthew Taylor Moses, of Spring, is charged with having an improper relationship with a student, according to court documents.

Court records indicate that Moses' relationship with the student turned sexual after spring break in 2018, when he was consoling her about missing her ex-boyfriend.

The student told investigators that three of the five sex acts took place in Moses' classroom.

The student's father found out about the relationship with Moses, according to court documents.

The principal at Klein Oak set up a meeting with Moses after he didn't show up for work on April 23, court records indicate. During the meeting, the principal said Moses initially denied having any sexual contact with the student, but after the principal showed Moses some incriminating text messages, Moses told the principal that he "had a moment of weakness" and allowed the student to perform oral sex on him during her lunch period in his classroom on April 17, according to court records.

Moses "resigned in lieu of termination," according to Klein Independent School District officials.

Here is a statement from the district:

"Mr. Matthew Taylor Moses is no longer a Klein ISD employee. When Klein ISD became aware of allegations that a Klein Oak High School employee had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female student, Klein ISD immediately began investigating and involved the Klein ISD Police Department. Klein ISD will continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities. The safety and security of our students is always our top priority in Klein ISD."

