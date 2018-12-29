Missing man's body recovered from Buffalo Bayou, wife confirms

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates has learned the identity of a man whose was found in Buffalo Bayou, east of Downtown, Thursday, according to the man's wife.

Chris Snellings, 52, was a resident of Augusta, Georgia, but worked as a contractor for Harris County government.

Snellings' wife, in a phone call from Georgia, confirmed her husband as the man found in the bayou.

Concerned, Yvonne Snellings contacted authorities in Houston.

Constable Alan Rosen posted a photo of the then-missing man.

Snellings was diabetic and required daily medication, according to his wife.

It is unclear how the Georgia man came to be in Buffalo Bayou. Authorities initially said there were no immediately noticeable signs of trauma to his body.

Snellings would stay at a downtown Houston hotel Sunday through Thursday and fly home to Georgia on the weekends.

His wife said he had done that for the past year as he worked as a computer systems contractor for Harris County.

