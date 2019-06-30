Missing man found alive inside wrecked vehicle in wooded area near The Woodlands, officials say

HOUSTON - A man who was missing for several days has been found alive inside a wrecked vehicle in a wooded area in The Woodlands, Texas EquuSearch confirmed.

Jose Velazquez, 32, disappeared June 26 after leaving a bar in downtown Houston. He was headed home but never made, officials said.

Texas EquuSearch began the search for Velazquez on Sunday morning and found Velazquez's vehicle around 3:25 p.m. with him inside. Officials said he suffered serious injuries but was still alive. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

No other details have been released.

