Missing Houston man's sister disappears while looking for him, family says

HOUSTON - The family of siblings who went missing from a southwest Houston neighborhood this week said they believe something has happened to them.

Houston police said 65-year-old Rogelio Escobar disappeared Sunday from his Prudence Drive home in the Hiram Clarke neighborhood.

Neighbors and his family said Escobar took his daily walk to a nearby convenience store about 3:30 p.m., but no one has seen or heard from him since.

On Tuesday night, Escobar’s 61-year-old sister, Dina, stopped by his house to look for him, investigators said. She left the home in her van and has not been seen since.

Dina Escobar’s daughter, Leah Salamanca, said her mother’s disappearance is out of the ordinary and that they usually speak or exchange text messages every day.

“We just have to find her. We have to find my uncle,” Salamanca said. “Somebody knows something. Somebody has heard something … There’s no way a car can just disappear. We’re trying to stay strong so that we can focus.”

Dina Escobar was last seen driving a 2007 Chevy van with paper plates and a square magnet that reads “Cleaning Connect.”

Rogelio Escobar walks with a limp, according to family members.

Family members said they plan to hand out flyers in the area Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 832-394-1816.

