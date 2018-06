HOUSTON - A 64-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease and dementia has been reported as missing since May 31, Harris County deputies said.

Robert Holt was last seen in the 7200 block of Kings Drive in Harris County. Deputies said he was wearing a red shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.

