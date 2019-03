HOUSTON - Former first lady Michelle Obama made Houston a stop on her book tour Saturday.

Obama’s book, “Becoming,” has been on the New York Times’ best sellers list for 15 weeks.

Thousands of people gathered at the Toyota Center for a book-club style chat with Obama. She talked about some of the stories told in the book and what it took to compile them.

Houston is part of the final leg of Obama’s book tour, which wraps up in May.

