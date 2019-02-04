Men arrested after robbing woman at bank, trying to flee in Uber, police say

HOUSTON - Police said two men who robbed and carjacked a woman at a north Houston bank were arrested a short time after the crime took place.

Police said it started at the Compass Bank at Tidwell Road at Airline Drive when the men approached a woman in the drive-thru line and demanded her to get out of her vehicle at gunpoint.

The men, who were armed, left the scene in the woman's truck, according to police. They also took her bag, which had money inside, police said.

The men abandoned the truck a short distance away, near the North Freeway and Rosamond Street, according to police.

When the men ditched the truck, they got into an Uber, police said. A Houston police officer saw the men get into the car and pulled the vehicle over, authorities said.

The Uber driver didn't know the men were robbery suspects, according to police. When the Uber driver stopped, the men bailed out of the car and ran on foot, police said.

One of the men ran across the freeway and was found in a bathroom at Gallery Furniture, according to police. The man gave up when police knocked on the bathroom door, police said.

The other man was found hiding under a house in a nearby neighborhood, police said. The man came out from under the house after a K-9 found him, according to police.

Police said the weapon they used in the robbery was found in the Uber and the bag of money was with the man under the house.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.