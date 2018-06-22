Medicare to terminate funding for Baylor St. Luke's heart transplant program

HOUSTON - The federal Medicare program has notified Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center that it will cut off funding for heart transplants starting in August.

The Houston hospital is accused of not doing enough to fix shortcomings that endanger patients.

It's a devastating blow to what was once one of the nation's most renowned heart transplant programs.

Losing Medicare funding could cause private insurance companies to pull their funding, which would mean that patients on a waiting list would either have to pay out of pocket or transfer to another hospital.

Last month, St. Luke's temporarily suspended the heart transplant program so it could review the deaths of two transplant patients.

Here is a statement from the hospital:

"Baylor St. Luke’s only just received a response from CMS regarding our recent plan of improvements for our heart transplant program. We look forward to the opportunity to review our proposals with CMS, and discuss any of their concerns. Our unwavering focus is always to ensure our patients receive the best possible medical care, and in ways that reflect our core values of reverence, integrity, compassion, and excellence."

