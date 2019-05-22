Marking start of summer: Typhoon Texas opens Memorial Day Weekend

HOUSTON - Memorial Day weekend has marked the start of summer for many families in recent memory.

To ring in the change of season (although it already feels like summer here in Texas), Typhoon Texas will kick off its 2019 season this Memorial Day weekend, beginning Friday. The park offers family raft rides, tube slides, free-fall body slides, a children’s Gully Washer and more, according to a news release from the water park.

Attendants will hear live music by country artist Cooper Wade on Friday, and more live music on Saturday for the opening weekend. Live music for both days begins at 4 p.m.

At noon Saturday, guests will be greeted by the Houston Texans' mascot, TORO, and can can take free photos with Texas Longhorn steers.

Ticket pricing for Houston's location and additional water park information can be found here.

