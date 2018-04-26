Man wanted in connection with slew of Houston robberies arrested, police say

HOUSTON - A man who has been listed as a documented gang member was arrested Wednesday in connection with numerous aggravated robberies in the northeast area of Houston, police said.

Houston Police Department officials said Jose Villa committed two crimes since posting bond on March 27, when he was arrested for allegedly holding a knife to two victims as an accomplice stole their property and leading police on pursuit before being apprehended and charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Police said on April 9, Villa stole a phone from a woman. Because of several prior thefts, the charge was upgraded to a felony.

Two days later, Villa, armed with a semi-automatic pistol, entered a convenience store, pointed it at the clerk and demanded the clerk to give him everything -- all of the money, including quarters and pennies, police said, adding that he then stole the clerk's cellphone.

Villa was arrested Wednesday on warrants for aggravated robbery and felony theft, and the bond for his previous aggravated robbery case was revoked, police said.

Anyone with information about Villa and any other crimes he may have committed is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-222-TIPS or 832-395-1500.

