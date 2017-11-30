Harris County man wanted for 2006 murder arrested in Mexico

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County man at the top of the U.S. Marshal's most-wanted list has been arrested.

Officials say William Greer, now 51, killed his girlfriend, Tammy Esquivel, on Dec. 19, 2006, after an argument.

Three days after her murder, Cleveland police found Greer wandering in the streets.

He confessed to the murder, but at that time police had no evidence that a murder had actually happened, so Greer was released.

After that, Greer fled the country, investigators said.

But investigators never stopped looking for him.

This week, Greer was arrested in Mexico, ending an 11-year manhunt.

Officials with the U.S. Marshal's Office said Greer will be extradited to the United States as soon as possible.

