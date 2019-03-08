Man accused of stealing 6 cash registers in monthlong crime wave

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County investigators have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say went on a monthlong crime binge at businesses in northwest Harris County, often telling his victims, "I'm sorry" along the way.

Michael William Turner is charged with theft. Turner, 48, is accused of stealing several cash registers from area businesses.

Court documents show he got away with $4,534.49 -- $2,366.49 in cash and six cash registers valued at $2,168.

Investigators say Turner's one-man wave lasted from Jan. 13 until Feb. 14.

Here is a look at the crimes he's accused of:

On Jan. 13, around 9:15 a.m., Turner was purchasing a bottle of chocolate milk at the Subway restaurant at 27736 1/2 Tomball Parkway. Officials said he had to go back to his car to get money but when he returned with cash and the employee opened the cash register, Turner reached over the counter, grabbed $70 in cash and walked out of the store.

On Jan. 14 around 6 p.m., authorities said Turner entered the Subway restaurant at 11407 Spring Cypress Road #150, looked around for a moment and left. When he returned, he stole the cash register, court documents said. An employee told authorities that Turner apologized before taking the cash register. About $170 in cash was in the register and the register itself was worth about $300, according to authorities.

Carmen Salinas was on duty at that Subway when Turner entered and made quick work of his theft.

"He seemed like he was going to go to the restroom, so I greeted him, he just literally grabbed the register and pulled it out and that was it," Salinas said.

On Jan. 15 around 5:40 p.m., Turner grabbed the cash register from the counter at Orange Leaf Yogurt, at 12702 Grant Road and walked out of the store, according to court documents. About $245 in cash was stolen and the cash register itself was worth about $360, officials said.

On Jan. 17 around 7 p.m., authorities said Turner stole the cash register from Bahama Bucks at 15055 Fairfield Meadows Lane. He apologized as he was stealing it, court records indicate. About $425 in cash was in the register and other items were worth about $600, according to officials.

On Feb. 9 around 7:15 p.m., authorities said Turner again walked into the Orange Leaf Yogurt at 12702 Grant Road, said, "I am sorry, but I have to do this," and then stole the cash register. About $170 in cash was stolen and the register itself was worth about $360, court records indicate.

Employee Lisea Mendez thought was a customer until she saw what he was after.

"I noticed him grabbing my tip jar so I went after him I said, 'Excuse me what are you doing?'" Mendez recalled.

On Feb. 12 around 10:40 a.m., Turner entered the Shipley's Donuts at 19015 Tomball Parkway and said, "I'm sorry, ladies," then grabbed the cash register and left, according to court documents. About $1,000 in cash was inside the register and the register itself was worth about $300, court records indicate.

On Feb. 14 around 8:55 p.m., Turner entered the Orange Leaf Yogurt at 26321 Northwest Freeway #400, said, "I'm sorry," grabbed the cash register and left, according to authorities. There was about $275 in cash and the register itself was worth about $250, court records indicate.

If you know where Turner is contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.