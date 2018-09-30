Man turns self in after hitting person in parking lot, leaving scene

HOUSTON - A 41-year-old man turned himself in after police said he hit a man with his vehicle and left the scene on Sept. 17.

Police said Francisco Ixtos-Ixmata struck the man in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Hillcroft Avenue around 8 p.m.

After striking the man in the parking lot, police said Ixtos-Ixmata got out of his car, looked at the man and then left the scene without rendering assistance.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died on Sept. 27.

Ixtos-Ixmata turned himself in a day after the incident.

