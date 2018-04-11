Man to get guns back after being arrested on NYE with small arsenal inside downtown hotel room

HOUSTON - A grand jury on Monday declared that there was insufficient evidence in the case of a man who was arrested after police found multiple guns inside his room on the top floor of the Hyatt Regency in downtown Houston on New Year's Eve, and the man will get his weapons back, according to court records.

On Dec. 31, Russell Lawrence Ziemba, 49, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing, according to police.

During the arrest, police found ammunition and guns inside Ziemba's hotel room, according to authorities.

A pistol, shotgun, rifle, multiple magazines and more than 50 bullets will be returned to Ziemba.

Just hours before he was arrested, Ziemba spoke to his next-door neighbor, Gabino Ramirez, telling him he was going out of town.

“He was just normal, you know. He asked me if he could put his grill inside my garage to keep it out of the weather,” Ramirez told KPRC.

Another neighbor said Ziemba would come over to his house often, that Ziemba was usually drunk when he came over and that Ziemba came to his house several days ago and was trying to get into his home.

“He knocked at the door. He tried to open the door. He just kept seeing if it was open, and he came by, like, two or three times that night at 1 (o'clock) in the morning until he finally gave up,” Devante Lacy said.

The Hyatt was preparing for a New Year's Eve celebration at the hotel with a 50,000-balloon drop at the stroke of midnight, its website said.

Ziemba's white Chevrolet Silverado was located and towed. It was searched and examined, authorities said.

Ziemba told police he had been at the hotel to celebrate New Year's Eve and admitted that he had been drinking for a few days, Houston police said.

Ziemba told investigators that he brought the weapons to the hotel room because he didn't want them to be stolen from his vehicle, which was parked in the garage.

Houston investigators said they don't believe Ziemba had any intention of using the weapons.

