Man sues his mother over his son's accidental death in Texas City

GALVESTON, Texas - A boy accidentally shot and killed himself at the beginning of the year while at his grandmother's house. Now the boy's father is suing his mother, the grandmother of the boy, accusing her of negligence, court documents show.

The lawsuit was filed June 21 in Galveston County.

The boy, Kendran Johnson, was staying at his grandmother's house on Jan. 27 in the 2800 block of Lynn Circle in Texas City when he found a loaded gun on her bed and accidentally shot himself, according to court documents.

Court documents show that he did not die immediately "and endured conscious pain and suffering prior to his demise."

The boy's father, Kerry Johnson, claims the injuries and damages were caused by wrongful death, including neglect, negligent activity and carelessness by his mother, Alice Fletcher.

The lawsuit outlines examples:

In leaving a loaded gun in a place that was accessible to a child.

In failing to keep the gun in a place where a child could not access it.

In allowing Kedran to be alone in the room with defendant's loaded gun.

In failing to warn Kedran not to touch defendant's gun.

In failing to remove the bullets from her gun while Kedran was visiting at her home.

In failing to supervise Kedran while he was in her home.

Johnson claims that due to his mother's negligence, he sustained injuries including "past and future mental anguish, past and future pain and suffering, pecuniary loss, loss of love, affection" and more, according to court documents.

The son is asking for $1 million in damages.

