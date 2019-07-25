Man steals ambulance, goes to get KFC, drinks and cigarettes, deputies say

A man is facing charges after deputies say he stole an ambulance and went for a joy ride in north Harris County.

Authorities said the theft was reported around 12:30 a.m. Thursday from the Cypress Creek Hospital on Cali Drive and Rustyleaf Lane.

Investigators said the 60-year-old man – who was a previous patient at the hospital – took the ambulance and went to KFC to get something to eat before stopping at several other places to get something to drink and smoke.

Authorities were able to track the ambulance to a gas station on West Richey Road and Ella Boulevard.

The man surrendered and he was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

When asked why he took the ambulance, the man replied that he needed a ride, deputies said.

He's now charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

