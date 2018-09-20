Man steals $1K worth of sunglasses from store in First Colony Mall, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land police are searching for a man they said is seen on video stealing sunglasses from a store at First Colony Mall last weekend.

Police said an employee saw the man take sunglasses off the display and put them in his pocket.

When the employee confronted the man, he returned three pairs of glasses and left the store, according to police.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man steals $1,000 worth of sunglasses from First Colony Mall

Employees later realized that five pairs of glasses were still missing, police said.

Police described the thief as a heavy-set Hispanic or white man in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a plaid short-sleeved shirt and brown cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

