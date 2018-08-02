Man sought in connection to Houston home invasion

HOUSTON - Precinct 5 investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Houston man wanted for a recent home break-in in the Nottingham Forest neighborhood of west Houston.

Constable Ted Heap’s Uniformed Investigative Deputies recently obtained an arrest warrant for Franklin Martinez-Lopez, who has been connected through their investigation to a burglary in the 14100 block of Myrtlea on June 20.

Deputies with Heap’s office discovered three fingerprints on a box left at the scene of the crime. Those fingerprints were submitted to the Houston Forensic Science Center for analysis, and the results implicated Martinez-Lopez.

Deputies, in their follow-up investigation, were able to link Martinez-Lopez to items stolen from the Nottingham Forest home and obtain an arrest warrant on felony home burglary charges.

Precinct 5 investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if this suspect may be responsible for other crimes.

If you recognize this suspect or know of his possible whereabouts, please contact Investigator Jose Romero at 281-463-6666 or let us know through our online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips

