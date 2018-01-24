News

Man shot to death in SW Houston, police say

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor
HOUSTON - A man was killed in a southwest Houston shooting Tuesday night.

Houston police said the man was shot multiple times in the 7200 block of South Gessner Drive.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

