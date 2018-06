KATY, Texas - A man was shot to death Tuesday during a dispute between neighbors in Katy, according to Harris County authorities.

WATCH: Viewer video of shooting scene in Katy

Officials said neighbors got into an argument in the 6700 block of Highwind Bend Lane around 5:15 p.m.

It is not clear why the argument started.

It is not clear if anyone is in custody.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.