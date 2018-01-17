Man shot to death at Galleria-area hotel, investigators say

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a Galleria-area hotel on Tuesday.

Authorities said the man was found in a room at the Galleria Inn and Suites at 9041 Westheimer Road around 9:35 a.m.

He was shot in the head and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been revealed.

No weapon was found at the scene, according to authorities.

Investigators said they interviewed witnesses, but have no information about a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

