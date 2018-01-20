Man shot, robbed in west Houston

HOUSTON - A man is recovering after being shot and robbed in west Houston.

the shooting happened just after midnight Saturday in the 10000 block of Green Fork Road, Houston police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in serious, but stable condition, Houston police said.

Houston police are working to learn more about the incident. They say the victim was found in an apartment at Whispering Oaks and may have been a resident, though that remains unclear Saturday morning.

Houston police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

