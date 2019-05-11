Man shot, killed after assault at gas station, sheriff's office says

A man was shot outside of a gas station and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. Saturday at a Chevron gas station, located in the 14000 block of…

HOUSTON - A man was shot outside of a gas station and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. Saturday at a Chevron gas station, located in the 14000 block of the Eastex Freeway, near Aldine Bender Road.

Officials on scene said some sort of altercation took place in the rear of the gas station and two men could be seen on camera throwing punches. The victim was then shot and stumbled from the rear of the Chevron to the front, where he was found by investigators.

No arrests have been made.

Officials are working to learn more about this incident.

