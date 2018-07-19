Bentley searched after man shot in head during possible robbery outside Centerfolds strip club

HOUSTON - A man is in critical condition Thursday after a possible robbery outside a southwest Houston strip club.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Centerfolds in the 6100 block of Richmond Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

The victim was shot in the head, police said, and taken to hospital.

Video showed a convertible Bentley with its diver's side door open and investigators looking inside.

The detail of the shooting were not immediately known.

