Bentley searched after man shot in head during possible robbery outside Centerfolds strip club

HOUSTON - A man is in critical condition Thursday after a possible robbery outside a southwest Houston strip club.
Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Centerfolds in the 6100 block of Richmond Avenue around 4:45 a.m.
The victim was shot in the head, police said, and taken to hospital.
Video showed a convertible Bentley with its diver's side door open and investigators looking inside.
The detail of the shooting were not immediately known.
