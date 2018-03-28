Man shot after masked men kick down door of southeast Houston home

HOUSTON - A man was shot Tuesday during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Victoria Point Lane.

Police said at least four men were inside the home when another group of at least three masked men kicked in the front door and tried to rob them.

According to police, at least one of the intruders fired several shots, hitting 27-year-old Javon Woodard.

Woodard was taken a hospital in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

It is unclear if the group took anything from the home.

Police said the men got away in a early 2000s model gold Toyota Camry.

Investigators are questioning neighbors and looking through surveillance video to help identify the group of men.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

