Man sentenced for intentionally infecting woman with HIV

HOUSTON - A judge sentenced Karim “Tyson” Zakikhani to 30 years in prison as part of a plea deal for intentionally infecting his ex-girlfriend with HIV.

Zakikhani, 34, held his head down as the judge announced his fate.

The ex-girlfriend told the court how life has changed since her diagnosis. The couple met working security at a hospital in 2013.

While they were dating, Zakikhani told her that he was HIV negative, however, medical records show doctors diagnosed him in 2008.

Despite her disease, she is now focusing on becoming stronger, especially for her almost 3-year-old son she shares with Zakikhani.

The ex-girlfriend said at least eight other women came forward after KPRC's original story, stating he had infected them with HIV as well, however, she was the only victim named in this case.

