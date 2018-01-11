Man's body found lying on street in Third Ward

HOUSTON - A man’s body was found Thursday lying on a street in Third Ward.

Houston police were called around 1 a.m. to the 5000 block of Paige Street after a woman said she went outside and saw a man lying on the road.

Officers found a man had been shot to death and left at the intersection of Palm and Paige.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, but no witnesses came forward, police said.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Security cameras were on nearby resident’s homes, but they were not working, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the gunman or the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

