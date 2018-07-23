Man remembers wife who died after horrific accident while on walk with daughter

Gabriel Lugo talks on July 23, 2018, one day after his wife, Elizabeth, died from injuries after being struck by a vehicle while on a walk with their daughter.

HOUSTON - Gabriel Lugo said that, when his wife, Elizabeth, left the house to go on a walk with his daughter, he didn’t know that it would be the last time she would be able to do so.

“It was a day like any other. I kissed her goodbye and I was about to leave for work," Lugo said.

When Lugo went to leave the house, he said, something odd happened: The family dog, Biscuit, showed up alone.

“The dog came back panting and I didn’t see my wife. I thought, 'This is strange,' and I went to look for her," Lugo said.

Lugo said he ran down the street to find a Toyota Camry had plowed through a home.

“I find a stranger holding my daughter," Lugo said. "And I see my wife there, just thrown like a doll, struggling to breathe and bleeding out of her mouth, and I told her, 'Elizabeth, breathe.' And we waited for an ambulance to come."

Elizabeth Lugo died on Sunday morning from severe injuries she suffered in the crash, according to family members.

An incident report from Harris County said that the driver suffered a seizure before the crash.

Gabriel said he is thankful that his little girl, Julia, only suffered bumps and bruises. He’s devastated that his child will not to get to grow up knowing her mother.

“The thing that I’m going to miss the most about her is she’s the mother of my child. She cared so much about her,” he said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that, once the investigation has concluded, the findings will be forwarded to a grand jury.

