Man poses as officer, threatens to arrest parents at park, mother says

HOUSTON - Jose Belmares is no stranger to the law with his nearly half-dozen mugshots to prove it, and now, Houston police are now searching for him to add another to his collection.

This time, according to court documents, Belmares is wanted for impersonating an officer.

It stems from a recent incident involving a cheerleading squad.

A worried mother, who didn't want to be identified and has a 14-year-old daughter on the squad, said she and other parents where at Beverly Hills Park last Saturday for their kids cheerleading practice.

What she spotted next not only caught her off guard, but downright scared her.

"I was standing outside my vehicle and there was a strange man walking around. Very suspicious looking. He had no reason to be at the park," she said.

The mother said the cheer coach approached the stranger, later identified by police as Belmares, and asked him to leave.

Instead, Belmares claimed to be police and even threatened them, according to the mother.

"He got real argumentative telling the coach that he's the law and he'll arrest her," the mother said.

It wasn't until the mother and other parents got on the phone with police that Belmares left, she said.

Police are now looking for Belmares.

Parents, on the other hand, are hoping to not go through the experience again.

"I never thought my daughter would be a victim of this. Because that's what she is. He wanted to do something, he just didn't have the opportunity," the mother said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.