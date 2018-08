MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A man led officers to a body after he confessed to a shooting in southwest Houston, police said.

According to police, the victim was shot Tuesday and dumped in the 1600 block of Blue Ridge Road in Missouri City.

Tips from witnesses led investigators to the suspected gunman.

When police questioned the man, he confessed and then took officers to where the body had been dumped.

The victim has not yet been identified.

