Man killed, woman injured after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck, police say

HOUSTON - A man was killed and a woman was injured after a motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck Saturday, Houston police said.

The crash was reported at 12:30 p.m. at 6500 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police said a 36-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a woman passenger northbound on MLK Boulevard when he struck a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck that was westbound on Rapido Road. Police said the driver of the Ford had failed to yield the right away when leaving a stop sign.

Police said the motorcyclist and the woman passenger were thrown from the bike.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman's condition is unknown.

Police said the driver of the Ford was not seriously injured.

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072

