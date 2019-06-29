Man killed in road rage incident on Katy Freeway; suspect at large

KATY, Texas - A man was shot to death in a road rage incident Friday night in west Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the road rage dispute was reported on the Katy Freeway. Deputies said when 29-year-old Eric James exited at Mason Road, the suspect, Dietrich Thomas, driving a 2019 black Dodge Charger, followed him.

Gonzalez said Thomas and James both exited their vehicles at Mason Road and Morton Ranch, where the dispute became physical. During the fight, deputies said Thomas grabbed a pistol, shot James and left the scene in the Dodge.

Deputies said two good Samaritans stopped to render aid and James was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said Thomas is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.