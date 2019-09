KATY, Texas - A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in the Katy area.

The shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Wassail Way.

Officers were responding to a call of a disturbance when the shooting occurred. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The man's identity has not been released.

Investigators are at the scene.

