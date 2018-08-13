Man killed in double shooting in parking garage of luxury apartments in Medical Center

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another was injured Sunday in a shooting at a parking garage in the Medical Center, police said.

According to investigators, residents reported hearing gunshots around 10 p.m. Police said a woman and two men were inside or near a vehicle on the fourth floor of a secured garage at the Equinox Luxury Apartments in the 2900 block of Old Spanish Trail near Almeda.

Police said a disturbance broke out and the men were shot. The woman drove to the fifth floor, where a nurse started CPR until emergency crews arrived, police said.

One of the men died at the scene, the other man was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

According to police, a pistol was found on the fourth floor of the garage.

It is unclear if the weapon belonged to one of the men or if it was the gun used in the shooting.

Police are investigating whether the men lived in the building and how the shooter got in.

A description of the gunman has not yet been released. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.