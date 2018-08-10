Man killed in crash at FM 1960 at North Freeway

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed one man is dead and another person is injured following a crash near FM 1960 and the North Freeway.

The Sherifff's Office said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 in the morning Friday, as a homeless man was crossing the street.

A truck struck the man and a car then slammed into the truck. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deadly accident caused major delays for morning commuters, according to the Sheriff's Office.

While sheriff's deputies investigate the fatal accident, westbound 1960 was shut down.

